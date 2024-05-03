Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. Announces Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Filing

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. ("Electriq” or "Company”) (NYSE/OTC:ELIQ), a trusted provider of intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses, today announced the Company has filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Delaware will result in federal appointment of a bankruptcy trustee to liquidate the Company's assets and distribute any proceeds.

The filing follows an investigation conducted by the Board of Directors, which concluded it is in the best interest of the Company and its investors, creditors, former employees, and other interested parties to file for Chapter 7 relief.

About Electriq Power

Electriq (NYSE/OTC:ELIQ), founded in 2014 in Silicon Valley, provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. Electriq’s solutions deliver always-available, low-cost clean energy, even during intermittent outages and inclement weather. Those solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide their constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy, regardless of socio-economic status.

