|
08.03.2023 22:30:00
Element Solutions Inc Announces 2022 ESG Report and Sustainability Recognition
Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)("Element Solutions” or the "Company”) announced today that it has released its 2022 ESG Report, which includes enhanced disclosures on key environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics and progress towards its sustainability goals.
The report also provides ESG data updated for recent performance and acquisitions, enhanced GRI and SASB disclosures, and information based on Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. Element Solutions is an official TCFD Supporter.
The report can be viewed on the Sustainability page of the Company's corporate website: www.elementsolutionsinc.com/sustainability.
The publication of this report follows recent sustainability recognition that includes:
- An EcoVadis Gold Medal, placing Element Solutions in the top 10% of companies assessed by EcoVadis based on performance across topics such as environmental, social, ethics and supply chain practices
- Inclusion on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023
- A Women Executive Leadership’s Breakthrough award for the advancement of gender diversity in boardrooms and C-Suites
About Element Solutions Inc
Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005053/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
20.02.23
|Ausblick: Platform Specialty Products gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.22
|Ausblick: Platform Specialty Products verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.22
|Ausblick: Platform Specialty Products öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: Platform Specialty Products stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.02.22
|Ausblick: Platform Specialty Products zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Platform Specialty Products gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.21
|Ausblick: Platform Specialty Products legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.21
|Ausblick: Platform Specialty Products legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shs
|18,20
|-5,70%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarkt im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit deutlichen Abschlägen
Am letzten Handelstag der Woche zeigten sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit deutlichen Verlusten. Die Anleger an der Wall Street bleiben im Freitagshandel zurückhaltend. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag bergab.