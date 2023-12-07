Element Solutions Inc Receives Sustainability Recognitions

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI), a global and diversified specialty chemicals company, has received two prestigious sustainability awards for the third consecutive year: a ranking on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies and an EcoVadis Medal. These accolades underscore Element Solutions Inc's dedication to integrating sustainability into its business operations and its commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance excellence.

Element Solutions Inc ranked #114 overall in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2024 out of 600 companies and ranked #11 within the Materials and Chemicals industry classification. Newsweek first considered 30 KPIs from 2,000 of the largest US headquartered public companies from 14 industries. The second part of the analysis was comprised of a survey of 17,000 participants and their perception related to the companies’ CSR reputation.

In addition, Element Solutions Inc received an EcoVadis Silver Medal, placing it among the top 25% of companies assessed by EcoVadis, a global platform that rates companies' sustainability efforts. The EcoVadis Silver Medal acknowledges Element Solutions Inc's strong performance in environmental stewardship, labor practices, human rights, ethical conduct, and sustainable procurement.

Ben Gliklich, CEO of Element Solutions Inc said, "We are incredibly proud to receive these recognitions for our sustainability efforts. Sustainability is not just a matter of environmental and social responsibility but also a strategic imperative for long-term success. These awards validate the emphasis we place on environmental sustainability and community engagement within our business and I’m thankful for the commitment our employees make to create a more sustainable future for all.”

To learn more about Element Solutions Inc’s sustainability program, visit our Sustainability Website. The full list of America’s Most Responsible Companies can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

