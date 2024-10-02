02.10.2024 13:40:27

Eli Lilly To Create Indiana Medicine Foundry For Advanced Manufacturing And Drug Development

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly (LLY) announced a $4.5 billion investment to create the Lilly Medicine Foundry, a new center for advanced manufacturing and drug development. The Medicine Foundry will be located in Indiana's LEAP Research and Innovation District in Lebanon, Indiana, and will expand the company's investment there to more than $13 billion. Once fully operational, the Medicine Foundry is expected to add 400 full-time jobs for highly skilled workers.

David Ricks, Lilly's CEO, said: "In addition to supplying high-quality medicine for our clinical studies, this new complex will further strengthen our process development and scale up our manufacturing capabilities to speed delivery of next-generation medicines to patients around the world."

