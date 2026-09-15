Eli Lilly's Momentum Looks Unstoppable -- but 1 Factor Could Change Everything

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has been on a historic run over the past five years, outperforming similarly sized peers in the pharmaceutical industry and becoming the first healthcare stock to reach a $1 trillion market cap. The company's diabetes and weight-loss portfolio has been the main engine behind its terrific performance of late, and it remains strong. During the second quarter, Eli Lilly's revenue jumped 48% year over year to $23 billion, while adjusted earnings per share rose 33% year over year to $8.38.

Sales from Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, a diabetes medicine, soared 91% year over year to $9.9 billion, while sales of Zepbound, approved for weight loss and obstructive sleep apnea, grew 46% to $4.9 billion. Can anything stop Eli Lilly's momentum? Here's one thing that might do so.

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