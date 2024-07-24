Elliott Applauds Texas Instruments For Proactive Shareholder Engagement

(RTTNews) - Elliott Investment Management L.P. applauded Texas Instruments (TXN) for its proactive shareholder engagement and recent capital allocation initiatives, highlighted by CEO Haviv Ilan during today's earnings call.

Elliott said it eagerly anticipates the special Capital Management event scheduled for August, where the company will outline its fab strategy and introduce a new framework for revenue and free cash flow projections.

In its letter dated May 28 to Texas Instruments' Board, Elliott expressed its support for Texas Instruments' strategy to expand its 300-mm analog semiconductor capacity, aiming to establish the largest geopolitically secure footprint globally.

Elliott maintained its confidence that the strategy will drive robust free cash flow generation in the years ahead. It values the constructive dialogue established with Texas Instruments and believes that the measures announced today will foster long-term value creation for all shareholders.