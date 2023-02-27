Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor™ Launches on ThinkPad™ X and T Series Laptops

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing the launch of the 100% software-only AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor on multiple Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops. This launch covers the Lenovo ThinkPad T14, T14s, and T16 Gen 4 along with ThinkPad X13 Gen 4, and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4. These laptops will be powered with the latest Intel and AMD chipsets (both Intel and AMD are Elliptic Labs’ partners), except for the X13 Yoga Gen 4 which will run Intel only. The contract for this launch was previously announced by Elliptic Labs.

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ utilizes ultrasound, small footprint machine learning networks, and sensor fusion to create AI Virtual Smart Sensors delivering high performing frictionless user experiences at scale. The AI Virtual Human Presence Sensors’ power and value are being validated and chosen by the largest PC makers, as demonstrated by this launch.

"We are excited that Lenovo is using our 100% software-based AI Virtual Human Presence Sensors broadly across so many of their laptop models. This significant launch is further proof of the scalability, power, and value of our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "Our extensive deployment of the AI software platform is advancing us towards our vision of making all devices to become smarter, more user-friendly, and environmentally sustainable.”

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor detects when a user is present in front of a PC/laptop system. This allows the device to sleep when a user is absent, conserving battery life and electricity, and safeguarding it from unpermitted access. Human presence detection is becoming a core capability in the PC/laptop industry, but it is currently featured only in high-end devices due to the cost, risk, and design limitations associated with a dedicated hardware presence sensor. Elliptic Labs' software-only AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor delivers robust human-presence detection that allows OEMs to easily and affordably incorporate human presence detection across a wide range of devices.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

