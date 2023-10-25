Elliptic Labs Launching AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ on New Snapdragon X Elite at Snapdragon Summit 2023

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over 500 million devices, is launching its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform on the new Snapdragon® X Elite Compute Platform at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s Snapdragon Summit 2023 in Maui. This launch signifies a new era in PC compute and AI capabilities, highlighting Elliptic Labs’ next generation AI software-based user experiences leveraging Qualcomm Technologies’ expertise in superior compute and AI performance on ultra-low power devices.

The all-new Snapdragon X Elite has been designed to bring next-generation AI performance to new laptop designs. The Snapdragon X Elite unlocks even more potential for AI running on the device. By utilizing the Qualcomm® Sensing Hub, Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform will run faster, with greater power efficiency, and more seamlessly than ever before. The new Snapdragon X Elite also allows our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform to be always sensing, even with the host CPU in deep sleep.

While the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform will utilize the Qualcomm Sensing Hub on Snapdragon X Elite for state-of-the-art performance, customers can also leverage Elliptic Labs’ expertise in AI/ML, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to deliver AI Virtual Smart Sensors™. These AI Virtual Smart Sensors are software-based and deliver critical experiences like Human Presence Detection (HPD), automated external display identification, location, and configuration, and seamless device-to-device connection for frictionless user experience.

The AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor™ offers HPD functionality, allowing the PC powered by Snapdragon X Elite to detect when a user is present and automatically turn off or on, saving significant power while increasing security and privacy. The AI Virtual Position Sensor™ offers the capability to detect the location and automatic configuration of an external display, making the user’s experience seamless when moving between different places. Both the AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor and AI Virtual Position Sensor will be demonstrated at Snapdragon Summit 2023.

"Elliptic Labs and Qualcomm Technologies have collaborated in the past to bring to market some of the most innovative, industry-defining smartphone designs,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "It is with this shared history of groundbreaking innovation that Elliptic Labs introduces our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform for use with Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops. The exciting, market-redefining Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU on the new Snapdragon X Elite processor will enable Elliptic Labs to further extend our AI Virtual Smart Sensors’ capabilities, features, and reach. Our shared OEM customers, and subsequently the end-user, will be the biggest benefactors of this collaboration, where together, we will deliver devices that are greener, smarter, and more human-friendly.”

"This collaboration with Elliptic Labs demonstrates the value and power that separate Snapdragon X Elite from the competition,” said Nitin Kumar, Senior Director of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Building on this strong collaboration, our combined efforts will showcase the enhanced AI capabilities, unprecedented connectivity, and broad ecosystem support the Snapdragon X Elite platform offers. With Snapdragon at the core, we will continue to deliver groundbreaking designs and user experiences on upcoming Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops.”

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

Snapdragon, Qualcomm and Hexagon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon, Qualcomm Sensing Hub and Qualcomm Hexagon are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

