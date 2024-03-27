Elliptic Labs Signs Contract with Xiaomi for Several Smartphones

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over 500 million devices, has signed a license agreement with Xiaomi, the third-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world. With this new contract, Xiaomi will be utilizing Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® as its proximity detection solution on several future smartphones.

"With this new contract, our relationship with Xiaomi now spans over eight years across (57) shipped models,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "The collaboration between Elliptic Labs and Xiaomi has generated industry-defining innovation and design. From the original Mi Mix smartphone introducing a bezel-less full-screen concept to the just announced Civi 4 Pro continuing, this new contract means that Elliptic Labs and Xiaomi will continue this legacy for creating smarter, greener, and more human-friendly devices.”

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

