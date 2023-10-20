Elliptic Labs Signs Expansion Contract with Existing Smartphone Customer

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over 500 million devices, signs an expansion agreement with an existing smartphone customer. The contract is for Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® and covers multiple future smartphone releases for our customer.

"Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ continues to be the leading software platform to introduce innovative user experiences for the smartphone industry,” said Elliptic Labs’ CEO Laila Danielsen. "Our ability to combine AI/machine learning, ultrasound, and sensor fusion delivers power, value, and scalability to smartphone makers that other solutions can’t provide. Signing yet another contract with an existing smartphone customer shows the solid value our AI Virtual Smart Sensors provides to make their products greener, smarter, and more human friendly.”

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY turns off a smartphone’s display and disables the screen’s touch functionality when a user holds the device up to their ear during a phone call. If that capability to detect proximity were missing, a user’s ear or cheek could accidentally trigger unwanted actions during a call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen automatically helps conserve battery life as well. Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones across today’s market.

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with our software, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

