Elliptic Labs Signs First Chromebook Proof of Concept Contract with Existing Laptop Customer

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has signed its first Chromebook proof of concept agreement with an existing PC/laptop customer. This agreement will cover the implementation of Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor™ to provide human presence detection for potential use on the PC/laptop customer’s future Chromebook laptops, tablets and PCs. Chromebooks run Google’s ChromeOS as its operating system, instead of Microsoft Windows operating system. According to a Statista report from February 2022, Chromebooks were projected to make up 12.5% of all laptops shipped for the year.

"Expanding our AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor into Chromebooks is a great opportunity for Elliptic Labs,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "Chromebooks make up a sizeable segment of the laptop market and this project demonstrates that the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is the natural choice for our PC customers for their complete product portfolio, from high-end devices to more cost effective, essential devices. We are excited to continue to execute on our mission to empower all devices to be greener, smarter, and more human friendly.”

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor detects when a user is present in front of a PC/laptop system. This allows the device to sleep when a user is absent, conserving battery life and electricity, and safeguarding it from unpermitted access. Human presence detection is becoming a core capability in the PC/laptop industry, but it is currently featured only in high-end devices due to the cost, risk, and design limitations associated with a dedicated hardware presence sensor. Elliptic Labs' software-only AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor delivers robust human-presence detection that allows OEMs to easily and affordably incorporate human presence detection across a wide range of devices.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

