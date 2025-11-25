Embecta Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Embecta Corp. (EMBC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $26.4 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $14.6 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Embecta Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $29.4 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.7% to $264.0 million from $286.1 million last year.

Embecta Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.4 Mln. vs. $14.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $264.0 Mln vs. $286.1 Mln last year.