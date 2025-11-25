Embecta Corporation Registered Shs When Issued Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGNE / ISIN: US29082K1051
|
25.11.2025 12:43:13
Embecta Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Embecta Corp. (EMBC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $26.4 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $14.6 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Embecta Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $29.4 million or $0.50 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 7.7% to $264.0 million from $286.1 million last year.
Embecta Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $26.4 Mln. vs. $14.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $264.0 Mln vs. $286.1 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Embecta Corporation Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
24.11.25
|Ausblick: Embecta legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)