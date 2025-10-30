EMCOR Group Aktie
WKN: 898814 / ISIN: US29084Q1004
|
30.10.2025 14:23:14
EMCOR Group Boosts FY25 Outlook As Q3 Results Top Estimates, But Shares Plunge 13%
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025, based on the momentum the Company has experienced year-to-date, while adjusting for the anticipated sale of the U.K. Building Services segment in the fourth quarter.
For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $25.00 to $25.75 per share on revenues between $16.7 billion and $16.8 billion.
Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $24.50 to $25.75 per share on revenues between $16.4 billion and $16.9 billion.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $25.29 per share on revenues of $16.75 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the third quarter, the company reported net income of $295.37 million or $6.57 per share, higher than $270.26 million or $5.80 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Revenues for the quarter increased 16.4 percent to $4.30 billion from $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic revenue was up 8.1 percent.
The Street was looking for earnings of $6.53 per share on revenues of $4.28 billion for the quarter.
