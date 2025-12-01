Endeavour Silver Offers $300 Mln Senior Notes Due 2031

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK, EDR.TO) Monday announces that it is offering US$300 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible senior notes due 2031.

Endeavour expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase up to an additional US$45 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

Endeavour intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay its senior secured debt facility with ING Capital LLC and Societe Generale, to fund the advancement of its Pitarrilla project located in Durango State, Mexico, and for general corporate purposes, including strategic opportunities.

The final terms of the Offering will be determined by Endeavour and the initial purchasers.

The offering is subject to customary closing conditions including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.