03.06.2024 12:36:20

Eni: Enilive Iberia Buys Spain's Atenoil

(RTTNews) - Italian energy major Eni S.p.A. (E) announced Monday that its mobility transformation company Enilive's Iberian Peninsula unit Enilive Iberia has completed the acquisition of Atenoil, a Spanish company operating in the service station sector. The transaction has been approved by the relevant authorities. The deal comprises 21 service stations in the regions of Madrid, Andalusia and Castilla-La Mancha.

With the purchase, the new stations will become part of Enilive Iberia's network, which will have a total of 38 stations in Spain.

The deal is in line with Enilive's sustainable mobility development strategy. The expanded service station network is expected to meet the needs of people on the move.

Davide Calabrò, Chairman and CEO of Enilive Iberia, said, "With this acquisition, three years after our return to the Spanish retail market, Enilive Iberia has reaffirmed its development objectives and is now an important player in the energy transition of the Iberian Peninsula."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ENI SPAShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipts Repr 2 Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ENI SPAShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipts Repr 2 Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ENI SPAShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipts Repr 2 Shs 27,80 -3,47% ENI SPAShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipts Repr 2 Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich in der Dienstagssitzung tiefer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verliert. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Dienstag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen