07.10.2024 11:06:05

ENI In Deal With Japanese Govt Agency For Gas And LNG Collaboration

(RTTNews) - Italian energy major Eni S.p.A. (E) announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the government agency Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security or JOGMEC, aiming to collaborate in the gas and LNG field to increase diversification of supply sources.

With the deal, the company and the agency aim to promote the role of gas and LNG in the energy transition pathway, for achieving carbon neutrality in the context of economic growth and the protection of energy security. This includes LNG supply opportunities by Eni to the country and the support of Japanese financial institutions to the Coral North project in Mozambique.

Eni also supports the Coalition for LNG Emission Abatement toward Net zero, launched by major Japanese and Korean importers and supported by their respective governments.

ENI SPAShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipts Repr 2 Shs 27,80 -1,42% ENI SPAShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipts Repr 2 Shs

Warten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX starten kaum bewegt -- Shanghai Composite fällt tief
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt treten zur Wochenmitte zunächst auf der Stelle. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen sind am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Dienstag leichte Gewinne.

