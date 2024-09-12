|
12.09.2024 15:26:24
Eni's Board Approves New Organizational Structure - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Eni's Board has approved the new organizational structure. The company reorganized its business activities into three structures to maximize operational effectiveness. Each structure will be led by a Chief Operating Officer who will report to the Chief Executive Officer.
The new 'Chief Transition & Financial Officer' structure, headed by COO and CFO Francesco Gattei, will be responsible for developing and implementing Eni's economic and financial strategy. Plenitude and Enilive, two companies linked to the energy transition, will report to this structure.
The current 'Natural Resources' structure will be renamed 'Global Natural Resources' and will be headed by COO Guido Brusco. The new structure 'Industrial Transformation', headed by Chief Operating Officer Giuseppe Ricci, will primarily focus on driving the restructuring and industrial transformation of the Chemical sector.
