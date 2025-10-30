Entegris Aktie

WKN: 938201 / ISIN: US29362U1043

30.10.2025 13:00:49

Entegris Inc. Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Entegris Inc. (ENTG) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $70.5 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $77.5 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Entegris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $109.9 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $807.1 million from $807.7 million last year.

Entegris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $70.5 Mln. vs. $77.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $807.1 Mln vs. $807.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 - $0.69 Next quarter revenue guidance: $790 - $830 Mln

