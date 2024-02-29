|
29.02.2024 14:50:09
Enveric Signs Term Sheets To Pursue Out-licensing Of Three Classes Of Compounds
(RTTNews) - Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) has signed three non-binding term sheets with an undisclosed biotechnology company to pursue the out-licensing of three classes of compounds. Enveric could be eligible to receive future development and sales milestone payments and execution fees for the three licenses, which in total could add up to $200 million. Royalty rates on each of the three licenses could range from 2.5% up to 10% on future sales, the company said.
Enveric Biosciences noted that the compound classes under the term sheets come from two of the seven portfolios of preclinical molecules that the company recently unveiled as available for out-licensing.
Shares of Enveric Biosciences are up 160% in pre-market trade on Thursday.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ameri Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ameri Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX höher erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich weiter auf Rekordkurs -- Asiens Märkte fest - Nikkei klettert auf neues Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird fester erwartet, während der deutsche Leitindex neue Rekorde ins Visier nehmen dürfte. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am letzten Handelstag der Woche derweil ebenfalls bergauf, in Tokio werden neue Rekorde erklommen.