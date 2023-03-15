EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.275 per common share is payable April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.30 per common share.

The Board of Trustees also declared quarterly dividends to preferred shareholders:

5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprC): The Company declared a dividend of $0.359375 per share payable April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprE): The Company declared a dividend of $0.5625 per share payable April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

5.75% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprG): The Company declared a dividend of $0.359375 per share payable April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

