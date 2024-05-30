|
30.05.2024 22:15:00
EPR Properties to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2024 Investor Conference
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced today that its Chairman and CEO Gregory Silvers, will make a presentation regarding the Company at Nareit's REITweek: 2024 Investor Conference in New York, NY on June 5, 2024 at 3:30 PM Eastern Time. The live audio-only webcast and replay can be accessed via the Webcasts page in the Investor Center on the Company’s website located at http://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.
