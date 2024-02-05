|
EQS-Adhoc: 029 Group SE: Portfolio company Conscious Good decides to cease operations
The amount of the share of the liquidation proceeds for 029 Group SE has not been determined, but is expected to be nil. Accordingly, and subject to audit, management estimates that the value of 029 Group’s interest in Conscious Good will be written off in its entirety, negatively impacting the book value of its total assets in FY 2023 by approximately EUR 4.9 million.
About 029 Group SE
029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany.
For furter information, please see: https://www.029-group.com/
