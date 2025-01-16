EQS-Adhoc: ACCENTRO and bondholders agreed on extension of current bridge notes and an additional bridge funding as part of the ongoing restructuring negotiations

16.01.2025 23:20:17

ACCENTRO and bondholders agreed on extension of current bridge notes and an additional bridge funding as part of the ongoing restructuring negotiations

ACCENTRO and bondholders agreed on extension of current bridge notes and an additional bridge funding as part of the ongoing restructuring negotiations

ACCENTRO and bondholders agreed on extension of current bridge notes and an additional bridge funding as part of the ongoing restructuring negotiations


Berlin, 16 January 2025  – ACCENTRO and a group of bondholders, which together hold approximately 68% of the EUR 225m outstanding principal amount 2020/2026 bond and 100% of the EUR 100m outstanding principal amount 2021/2029 bond (together the "Ad Hoc Group"; the 2020/2026 and 2021/2029 bond together the "Outstanding Bonds") agreed on an extension of the current bridge notes until 30 June 2025 and an additional bridge funding (together "Bridge Funding") in an aggregate amount of up to approximately EUR 21m as and if needed in order to cover ACCENTRO’s liquidity needs until 30 June 2025 and to facilitate the ongoing negotiations on a comprehensive restructuring solution under the lead of the Ad Hoc Group between the Ad Hoc Group and various stakeholders. The Ad Hoc Group is entitled but not obliged to terminate the Bridge Funding if no agreement reasonably acceptable to ACCENTRO and the Ad Hoc Group is reached with relevant stakeholders by 3 February 2025.

The ongoing negotiations between the Ad Hoc Group and various stakeholders are based on the key assumptions announced in the ad hoc disclosure dated 12 August 2024, however the Management Board assumes that the announced ranges of the targeted sustainable volume of reinvestment in the new development of the privatization portfolio and the expected additional liquidity-generating reduction in other receivables and investments may be revised.

ACCENTRO understands that the legal and economic structure of the comprehensive restructuring solution is still subject to ongoing negotiations, whereby a comprehensive restructuring of both the debt and equity sides of ACCENTRO is part of the negotiations as already announced in the ad hoc disclosure dated 12 August 2024.


