16.01.2025 23:20:17
EQS-Adhoc: ACCENTRO and bondholders agreed on extension of current bridge notes and an additional bridge funding as part of the ongoing restructuring negotiations
EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
ACCENTRO and bondholders agreed on extension of current bridge notes and an additional bridge funding as part of the ongoing restructuring negotiations
The ongoing negotiations between the Ad Hoc Group and various stakeholders are based on the key assumptions announced in the ad hoc disclosure dated 12 August 2024, however the Management Board assumes that the announced ranges of the targeted sustainable volume of reinvestment in the new development of the privatization portfolio and the expected additional liquidity-generating reduction in other receivables and investments may be revised.
ACCENTRO understands that the legal and economic structure of the comprehensive restructuring solution is still subject to ongoing negotiations, whereby a comprehensive restructuring of both the debt and equity sides of ACCENTRO is part of the negotiations as already announced in the ad hoc disclosure dated 12 August 2024.
Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
The Management Board
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5
Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange
