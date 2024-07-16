EQS-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG informs about the planned deferral of the interest due in August re. the 2020/2026 bond and the status of the ongoing negotiations with bondholders

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG informs about the planned deferral of the interest due in August re. the 2020/2026 bond and the status of the ongoing negotiations with bondholders



16-Jul-2024 / 23:41 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ACCENTRO Real Estate AG informs about the planned deferral of the interest due in August re. the 2020/2026 bond and the status of the ongoing negotiations with bondholders Berlin, 16 July 2024 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (the "Company") announces that negotiations on a restructuring solution to secure the Company's continued existence with a group of significant bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond (ISIN DE000A254YS5 / WKN A254YS, "2020/2026 bond") and the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond (ISIN DE000A3H3D51 / WKN A3H3D5, "2021/2029 bond") are ongoing. To avoid prejudicing these negotiations, the Company intends, as a purely precautionary measure, to initiate proceedings to obtain approval with regard to a deferral of the interest due in August on the 2020/2026 bond until 13 December 2024 in accordance with the German Bond Act (“Schuldverschreibungsgesetz”). For the same reason, the Company intends to simultaneously obtain the consent of the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond regarding the deferral of the interest due in September on the 2021/2029 bond until 20 December 2024, on the condition that the consent of the bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond is granted as requested. Corresponding announcements will be made available to the bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond in due course. Notifying person: Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272

eisenlohr@accentro.de Berlin, the 16 July 2024 The Management Board

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstrasse 44/45

D-10625 Berlin ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5 Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange



End of Inside Information

16-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

