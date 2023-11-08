EQS-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG receives non-binding offer regarding a potential change in the shareholder structure

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Real Estate

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG receives non-binding offer regarding a potential change in the shareholder structure



08-Nov-2023 / 22:14 CET/CEST

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG receives non-binding offer regarding a potential change in the shareholder structure

Berlin, 8 November 2023 – On 20 July 2023, ACCENTRO Real Estate AG ("Company") received a non-binding expression of interest from NongHyup Bank Co. Ltd. as trustee of the Shinhan AIM Structured General Private Investment Trust No. 5 ("Shinhan") and Nox Capital Holding GmbH ("Nox Capital") (jointly "Interested Parties"), which was subject to various conditions, in particular the performance of a due diligence.

After completion of phase 1 of the initiated due diligence, the Interested Parties submitted a non-binding offer to the Company dated 8 November 2023. The non-binding offer states that the Interested Parties intend to acquire a controlling interest in the Company, either through a mutual agreement with Brookline Real Estate S.à.r.l ("Brookline") or by realizing a pledge on the shares of Brookline existing according to the Interested Parties and submitting a takeover offer based on the legal minimum offer price. The non-binding offer provides for an equity or equity-like capital raising of up to EUR 20 million. In case the capital is raised by way of a capital increase, the Interested Parties are considering an issue price of EUR 1.00 for the new shares.

The non-binding offer is subject to various conditions including the comprehensive amendment of the terms and conditions of the bonds, which includes an amendment of interest rates and agreed maturities. The Interested Parties have informed the Company that they intend to approach the bondholders simultaneously with the non-binding offer.

The management board of the Company will review whether phase 2 of the due diligence can and should be entered into on the basis of the non-binding offer from the Interested Parties. The management board of the Company will provide information on all significant developments without undue delay.

Notifying person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)30 887181272

eisenlohr@accentro.de

Berlin, 8 November 2023

The Management Board

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstraße 44/45

D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchange: Frankfurter Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange