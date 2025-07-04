EQS-Adhoc: All conditions for successful implementation of the amended terms and conditions of the bond fulfilled

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate

All conditions for successful implementation of the amended terms and conditions of the bond fulfilled



04-Jul-2025 / 17:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





All conditions for successful implementation of the amended terms and conditions of the bond fulfilled

Berlin, 4 July 2025 – On 20 May 2025, Accentro announced that the holders of the 2020/2026 bond (ISIN DE000A254YS5 / WKN A254YS – the "Bond") had approved the proposed resolution on the amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bond with the required majority, although the implementation of the resolution was still subject to various conditions precedent.

Today, with the signing of deferral of the relevant interest payment under the 2021/2029 bond and the extension of the respective final maturity dates of the bridge notes, in each case until 30 September 2025, the last conditions for the successful implementation of the amended terms and conditions of the Bond have been met. Accentro expects the amendments to become effective in due course.



Notifying person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272

eisenlohr@accentro.de



Berlin, 4 July 2025

The Management Board

Accentro Real Estate AG

Kantstrasse 44/45

D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange