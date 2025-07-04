Accentro Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0KFKB / ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
|
04.07.2025 17:09:44
EQS-Adhoc: All conditions for successful implementation of the amended terms and conditions of the bond fulfilled
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
All conditions for successful implementation of the amended terms and conditions of the bond fulfilled
Berlin, 4 July 2025 – On 20 May 2025, Accentro announced that the holders of the 2020/2026 bond (ISIN DE000A254YS5 / WKN A254YS – the "Bond") had approved the proposed resolution on the amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bond with the required majority, although the implementation of the resolution was still subject to various conditions precedent.
Today, with the signing of deferral of the relevant interest payment under the 2021/2029 bond and the extension of the respective final maturity dates of the bridge notes, in each case until 30 September 2025, the last conditions for the successful implementation of the amended terms and conditions of the Bond have been met. Accentro expects the amendments to become effective in due course.
Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
The Management Board
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5
Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange
End of Inside Information
04-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
|E-mail:
|info@accentro.ag
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KFKB3
|WKN:
|A0KFKB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2165622
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2165622 04-Jul-2025 CET/CEST
