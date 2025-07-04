Accentro Real Estate Aktie

WKN DE: A0KFKB / ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3

04.07.2025 17:09:44

EQS-Adhoc: All conditions for successful implementation of the amended terms and conditions of the bond fulfilled

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
All conditions for successful implementation of the amended terms and conditions of the bond fulfilled

04-Jul-2025 / 17:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All conditions for successful implementation of the amended terms and conditions of the bond fulfilled

Berlin, 4 July 2025 – On 20 May 2025, Accentro announced that the holders of the 2020/2026 bond (ISIN DE000A254YS5 / WKN A254YS – the "Bond") had approved the proposed resolution on the amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bond with the required majority, although the implementation of the resolution was still subject to various conditions precedent.

Today, with the signing of deferral of the relevant interest payment under the 2021/2029 bond and the extension of the respective final maturity dates of the bridge notes, in each case until 30 September 2025, the last conditions for the successful implementation of the amended terms and conditions of the Bond have been met. Accentro expects the amendments to become effective in due course.


Notifying person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272
eisenlohr@accentro.de


Berlin, 4 July 2025

The Management Board
Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstrasse 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 



End of Inside Information

04-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2165622

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2165622  04-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

