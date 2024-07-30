|
EQS-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG: Adjustment of Group key figures for 2023 and publication of outlook for 2024
EQS-Ad-hoc: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
Advanced Blockchain AG: Adjustment of Group key figures for 2023 and publication of outlook for 2024
The Management Board of Advanced Blockchain AG expects the company to develop successfully in the current financial year. Based on the business development in the first half of 2024, Advanced Blockchain expects a consolidated operating result EBITDA* of at least EUR 1.0 million for the full year 2024 despite the current volatile market environment in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB).
Advanced Blockchain plans to publish the next independent evaluation of the top 10 portfolio stocks in the coming weeks.
About Advanced Blockchain AG:
For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.
|English
|Advanced Blockchain AG
|Scharnhorststraße 24
|10115 Berlin
|Germany
|+4930403669510
|030403669511
|info@advancedblockchain.com
|www.advancedblockchain.com
|DE000A0M93V6
|A0M93V
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|1957431
