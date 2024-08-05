EQS-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG: Change in the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Advanced Blockchain AG: Change in the Management Board



05-Aug-2024 / 12:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR



Berlin, August 05, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG (ISIN: DE000A0M93V6, WKN: A0M93V, Ticker: ABX) today dismissed the sole member of the Management Board and CEO of the Company, Mr. Simon Telian, with immediate effect.

Mr. Hatem Elsayed has been appointed as new member of the Management Board. Mr. Elsayed will act as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and has been appointed until December 31, 2025. Mr. Elsayed has extensive experience in the blockchain and web3 sectors and serves, among other roles, as an angel investor and ambassador for the Polkadot network.

The Supervisory Board intends to add Mr. Maik Laske as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to the Management Board team in the near future. Mr. Laske has more than 30 years of experience in the areas of Finance, Controlling, Investment Banking, Treasury, M&A and Investor Relations.



