EQS-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG: Change in the Management Board

Advanced Blockchain AG: Change in the Management Board

05-Aug-2024
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Advanced Blockchain AG: Change in the Management Board

Berlin, August 05, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG (ISIN: DE000A0M93V6, WKN: A0M93V, Ticker: ABX) today dismissed the sole member of the Management Board and CEO of the Company, Mr. Simon Telian, with immediate effect.

Mr. Hatem Elsayed has been appointed as new member of the Management Board. Mr. Elsayed will act as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and has been appointed until December 31, 2025. Mr. Elsayed has extensive experience in the blockchain and web3 sectors and serves, among other roles, as an angel investor and ambassador for the Polkadot network.

The Supervisory Board intends to add Mr. Maik Laske as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to the Management Board team in the near future. Mr. Laske has more than 30 years of experience in the areas of Finance, Controlling, Investment Banking, Treasury, M&A and Investor Relations.

Contact Investor Relations

Hatem Elsayed, COO
ir@advancedblockchain.com
+49-(0)40-6091-8677



Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930403669510
Fax: +4930403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1961041

 
