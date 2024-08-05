|
05.08.2024 12:10:03
EQS-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG: Change in the Management Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Berlin, August 05, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG (ISIN: DE000A0M93V6, WKN: A0M93V, Ticker: ABX) today dismissed the sole member of the Management Board and CEO of the Company, Mr. Simon Telian, with immediate effect.
Mr. Hatem Elsayed has been appointed as new member of the Management Board. Mr. Elsayed will act as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and has been appointed until December 31, 2025. Mr. Elsayed has extensive experience in the blockchain and web3 sectors and serves, among other roles, as an angel investor and ambassador for the Polkadot network.
The Supervisory Board intends to add Mr. Maik Laske as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to the Management Board team in the near future. Mr. Laske has more than 30 years of experience in the areas of Finance, Controlling, Investment Banking, Treasury, M&A and Investor Relations.
Hatem Elsayed, COO
End of Inside Information
05-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Advanced Blockchain AG
|Scharnhorststraße 24
|10115 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930403669510
|Fax:
|+4930403669511
|E-mail:
|info@advancedblockchain.com
|Internet:
|www.advancedblockchain.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0M93V6
|WKN:
|A0M93V
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1961041
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1961041 05-Aug-2024 CET/CEST
