12.01.2024 18:02:26
EQS-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Third-party portfolio valuation as per December 31, 2023
EQS-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc Notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Third-party portfolio valuation as per December 31, 2023
Hamburg, January 12, 2024 – Today, the external review of the year-end valuation of the real estate portfolio of alstria office REIT-AG (“alstria”, ISIN DE000A0LD2U1) has been finalized. The independent third party valuation determined a value of around EUR 4.0 billion for alstria's real estate portfolio as at December 31, 2023 (EUR 4.6 billion as at December 31, 2022).
No covenants under the loan agreements and/or the terms and conditions of the bonds and Schuldschein are being breached as a result of this valuation.
Further information:
www.alstria.de
linkedin.com/company/alstria-office-reit
www.beehive.work
About alstria
alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As per December 31, 2023 the portfolio comprised 106 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million m2.
Disclaimer
Contact:
alstria office REIT-AG
Ralf Dibbern
Head of Finance, Controlling & Reporting
Steinstrasse 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
T +49 40 22 63 41-329
F +49 40 22 63 41-229
rdibbern@alstria.de
End of Inside Information
12-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|alstria office REIT-AG
|Steinstraße 7
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040-226 341 300
|Fax:
|040-226 341 310
|E-mail:
|info@alstria.de
|Internet:
|http://www.alstria.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD2U1
|WKN:
|A0LD2U
|Indices:
|EPRA, German REIT Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1814329
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1814329 12-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
