20.06.2024 15:32:15
EQS-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Supervisory Board appoints new CEO and COO
EQS-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Aurubis AG: Supervisory Board appoints new CEO and COO
Hamburg, June 20, 2024 —The Aurubis AG Supervisory Board met today and appointed Dr. Toralf Haag (58) new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aurubis AG. Dr. Haag will take over the role on September 1, 2024.
The Board also appointed Tim Kurth (56), currently Managing Director Aurubis Bulgaria and Plant Manager of the Bulgarian site in Pirdop, Chief Operations Officer (COO) for custom smelting as of September 1, 2024.
Inge Hofkens will continue in her role as COO responsible for the multimetal recycling area.
On May 6, 2024, the company announced that Steffen Hoffmann would be the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) starting October 1, 2024.
As such, the new Executive Board team will again consist of four members effective October 1, 2024. The strategic direction and implementation of the growth initiatives will continue unchanged.
Contact:
Angela Seidler
Vice President
Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
Phone +49 40 7883-3178
a.seidler@aurubis.com
End of Inside Information
20-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
|E-mail:
|a.seidler@aurubis.com
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006766504
|WKN:
|676650
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1929983
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1929983 20-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
