EQS-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Supervisory Board appoints new CEO and COO

20.06.2024 15:32:15

Aurubis AG: Supervisory Board appoints new CEO and COO

20-Jun-2024 / 15:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, June 20, 2024 —The Aurubis AG Supervisory Board met today and appointed Dr. Toralf Haag (58) new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aurubis AG. Dr. Haag will take over the role on September 1, 2024.

The Board also appointed Tim Kurth (56), currently Managing Director Aurubis Bulgaria and Plant Manager of the Bulgarian site in Pirdop, Chief Operations Officer (COO) for custom smelting as of September 1, 2024.

Inge Hofkens will continue in her role as COO responsible for the multimetal recycling area.

On May 6, 2024, the company announced that Steffen Hoffmann would be the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) starting October 1, 2024.

As such, the new Executive Board team will again consist of four members effective October 1, 2024. The strategic direction and implementation of the growth initiatives will continue unchanged.

Contact:
Angela Seidler
Vice President
Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
Phone +49 40 7883-3178
a.seidler@aurubis.com
 


Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
E-mail: a.seidler@aurubis.com
Internet: www.aurubis.com
ISIN: DE0006766504
WKN: 676650
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1929983

 
