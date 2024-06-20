EQS-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Supervisory Board appoints new CEO and COO

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Aurubis AG: Supervisory Board appoints new CEO and COO



20-Jun-2024 / 15:32 CET/CEST

Hamburg, June 20, 2024 —The Aurubis AG Supervisory Board met today and appointed Dr. Toralf Haag (58) new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aurubis AG. Dr. Haag will take over the role on September 1, 2024.



The Board also appointed Tim Kurth (56), currently Managing Director Aurubis Bulgaria and Plant Manager of the Bulgarian site in Pirdop, Chief Operations Officer (COO) for custom smelting as of September 1, 2024.



Inge Hofkens will continue in her role as COO responsible for the multimetal recycling area.



On May 6, 2024, the company announced that Steffen Hoffmann would be the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) starting October 1, 2024.



As such, the new Executive Board team will again consist of four members effective October 1, 2024. The strategic direction and implementation of the growth initiatives will continue unchanged.



Contact:

Angela Seidler

Vice President

Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

Phone +49 40 7883-3178

a.seidler@aurubis.com

