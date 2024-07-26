|
26.07.2024 14:01:05
EQS-Adhoc: Avemio AG: Acquisition of an 80% stake in L.E.A Investment GmbH and its subsidiary Infinment GmbH
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Avemio AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Frankfurt/Main, 26 July 2024 – Avemio AG has acquired a stake representing 80% of the shareholdings in L.E.A. Investment GmbH, Lahr, from Orbiton Holding GmbH, Lahr, via its subsidiary Teltec AG, Mainz-Kastel, on 26 July 2024. Through this transaction, Teltec AG has also acquired all shareholdings in the subsidiary of L.E.A. Investment GmbH, Infinment GmbH, Lahr. Closing of the share transfer is expected to take place by 31 August 2024. The purchase price in the mid-single-digit million Euro range will not be paid in cash for the most part, but rather through the assumption of liabilities and will also be financed by a vendor loan.
L.E.A. Investment GmbH is an advisory firm specializing in Corporate Finance with a focus on execution-driven acquisition and growth financing (both debt- and equity-based). Andreas Fischer will remain Managing Director and will receive a new employment contract until 30 June 2029.
Orbiton Holding GmbH has the right to sell the remaining 20% stake in L.E.A. Investment GmbH to Teltec AG by 31 July 2029.
Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
26-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avemio AG
|Schaumainkai 91
|60596 Frankfurt
|Germany
|Phone:
|06134 5844872
|E-mail:
|ir@avemio.com
|Internet:
|www.avemio.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ1P6
|WKN:
|A2LQ1P
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1954561
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1954561 26-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
|Avemio AG Inhaber-Akt
|6,70
|0,60%
