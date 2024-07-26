EQS-Adhoc: Avemio AG: Acquisition of an 80% stake in L.E.A Investment GmbH and its subsidiary Infinment GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: Avemio AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Avemio AG: Acquisition of an 80% stake in L.E.A Investment GmbH and its subsidiary Infinment GmbH



26-Jul-2024 / 14:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014



Avemio AG: Acquisition of an 80% stake in L.E.A Investment GmbH and its subsidiary Infinment GmbH

Frankfurt/Main, 26 July 2024 – Avemio AG has acquired a stake representing 80% of the shareholdings in L.E.A. Investment GmbH, Lahr, from Orbiton Holding GmbH, Lahr, via its subsidiary Teltec AG, Mainz-Kastel, on 26 July 2024. Through this transaction, Teltec AG has also acquired all shareholdings in the subsidiary of L.E.A. Investment GmbH, Infinment GmbH, Lahr. Closing of the share transfer is expected to take place by 31 August 2024. The purchase price in the mid-single-digit million Euro range will not be paid in cash for the most part, but rather through the assumption of liabilities and will also be financed by a vendor loan.

L.E.A. Investment GmbH is an advisory firm specializing in Corporate Finance with a focus on execution-driven acquisition and growth financing (both debt- and equity-based). Andreas Fischer will remain Managing Director and will receive a new employment contract until 30 June 2029.

Orbiton Holding GmbH has the right to sell the remaining 20% stake in L.E.A. Investment GmbH to Teltec AG by 31 July 2029.



Contact:

Investor Relations

Lindsay Lorent

ir@avemio.com

Avemio AG

Schaumainkai 91

60596 Frankfurt

Germany