EQS-Adhoc: Avemio AG: Revenue and earnings for 2023 below forecast according to preliminary figures

EQS-Ad-hoc: Avemio AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Profit Warning

Avemio AG: Revenue and earnings for 2023 below forecast according to preliminary figures



24-Jun-2024 / 17:48 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014



Avemio AG: Revenue and earnings for 2023 below forecast according to preliminary figures



Frankfurt/Main, 24 June 2024 – Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, Avemio AG's revenue and earnings in the past financial year 2023 are below the forecast adjusted in January 2024. Accordingly, Avemio AG (ISIN DE000A2LQ1P6, GSIN A2LQ1P) generated revenue of EUR 99.2 million in the 2023 financial year (previous forecast: EUR 103 million; 2022: EUR 108.7 million) and, taking into account preparations for further acquisitions, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of around EUR 0.0 million (previous forecast: EUR 0.8 million; 2022: EUR 4.4 million).

The main reason for the change in revenue development is that the companies MoovIT GmbH and MoovIT Software Products GmbH, which were acquired in June 2023, were not consolidated retroactively as of 1 January 2023, contrary to the original planning, but as of 1 September 2023. The effect on revenue amounts to around EUR 3.6 million. The change in EBITDA is also characterized by unexpectedly higher start-up and development costs for start-ups and incubators in the scope of consolidation.

Equity improved by EUR 13.4 million to around EUR 25.9 million as of 31 December 2023 due to the contribution of Teltec AG, corresponding to an increase in the equity ratio to over 50%.

With cash and cash equivalents totaling around EUR 5.5 million as of the 2023 balance sheet date and unutilized credit lines of around EUR 2.3 million, Avemio AG has solid financing for the company's further growth. There is still a commitment from Beteiligungs-Managementgesellschaft Hessen mbH (BMH, Investment Management Company of the State of Hessen) for a silent partnership in the amount of EUR 5 million, which will further strengthen equity and serve to support future acquisitions.

Despite the still challenging market conditions, the Executive Board believes that Avemio AG's market positioning is promising and expects revenues and earnings to stabilize in the current 2024 financial year.



Publication of the Annual Report 2023:

Avemio AG will publish the audited Annual Report 2023 on 28 June 2024 in the IR section of the website at https://avemio.com/en/news/.



Contact:

Investor Relations

Lindsay Lorent

ir@avemio.com

Avemio AG

Schaumainkai 91

60596 Frankfurt