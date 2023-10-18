18.10.2023 18:00:46

EQS-Adhoc: Baader Bank achieves balanced earnings before tax in third quarter and revises earnings forecast for 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Baader Bank achieves balanced earnings before tax in third quarter and revises earnings forecast for 2023

18-Oct-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All data is based on provisional and unaudited consolidated figures

 

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft is revising its previous forecast for the 2023 financial year. Provisional figures show that Baader Bank achieved balanced earnings before tax in the third quarter. The Group's nine-month earnings before tax is expected to be EUR 3 million.

In the context of this results trend, the Board of Directors believes that the earnings before tax forecast of EUR 15 million to EUR 25 million for 2023 as a whole will not be achieved. Based on the provisional figures for the Group for the first nine months, the Board of Directors currently expects balanced earnings before tax for 2023 as a whole.

The discrepancy is due predominantly to the very challenging market environment that continues to prevail, prompting significantly lower trading volumes and the corresponding negative effects on trading income.

It should be noted that the Board of Directors believes that given unforeseeable and external factors, reliable forecasts of business development can only be made subject to certain limitations.

The final nine-month figures will be announced as scheduled on 26 October 2023.

For further information and media inquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz
Senior Manager
Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1044
marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de 

Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany
https://www.baaderbank.de

 

Next dates:

26/10/2023      Corporate News 9M results

 

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in the business fields of Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.

 



End of Inside Information

18-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1013
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1752135

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1752135  18-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1752135&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Baader Bank AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Baader Bank AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Baader Bank AG 3,05 -0,65% Baader Bank AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen