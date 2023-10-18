EQS-Adhoc: Baader Bank achieves balanced earnings before tax in third quarter and revises earnings forecast for 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Baader Bank achieves balanced earnings before tax in third quarter and revises earnings forecast for 2023



All data is based on provisional and unaudited consolidated figures

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft is revising its previous forecast for the 2023 financial year. Provisional figures show that Baader Bank achieved balanced earnings before tax in the third quarter. The Group's nine-month earnings before tax is expected to be EUR 3 million.

In the context of this results trend, the Board of Directors believes that the earnings before tax forecast of EUR 15 million to EUR 25 million for 2023 as a whole will not be achieved. Based on the provisional figures for the Group for the first nine months, the Board of Directors currently expects balanced earnings before tax for 2023 as a whole.

The discrepancy is due predominantly to the very challenging market environment that continues to prevail, prompting significantly lower trading volumes and the corresponding negative effects on trading income.

It should be noted that the Board of Directors believes that given unforeseeable and external factors, reliable forecasts of business development can only be made subject to certain limitations.

The final nine-month figures will be announced as scheduled on 26 October 2023.

