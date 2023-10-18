|
EQS-Adhoc: Baader Bank achieves balanced earnings before tax in third quarter and revises earnings forecast for 2023
Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
All data is based on provisional and unaudited consolidated figures
Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft is revising its previous forecast for the 2023 financial year. Provisional figures show that Baader Bank achieved balanced earnings before tax in the third quarter. The Group's nine-month earnings before tax is expected to be EUR 3 million.
In the context of this results trend, the Board of Directors believes that the earnings before tax forecast of EUR 15 million to EUR 25 million for 2023 as a whole will not be achieved. Based on the provisional figures for the Group for the first nine months, the Board of Directors currently expects balanced earnings before tax for 2023 as a whole.
The discrepancy is due predominantly to the very challenging market environment that continues to prevail, prompting significantly lower trading volumes and the corresponding negative effects on trading income.
It should be noted that the Board of Directors believes that given unforeseeable and external factors, reliable forecasts of business development can only be made subject to certain limitations.
The final nine-month figures will be announced as scheduled on 26 October 2023.
For further information and media inquiries:
Marlene Constanze Hartz
T +49 89 5150 1044
Baader Bank AG
Next dates:
26/10/2023 Corporate News 9M results
About Baader Bank AG:
Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in the business fields of Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.
