EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: BayWa AG is in advanced talks on alternative financing concept for BayWa r.e. AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Financing

BayWa AG: BayWa AG is in advanced talks on alternative financing concept for BayWa r.e. AG



17-March-2025 / 11:26 CET/CEST

Update of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Updated disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014:

BayWa AG is in advanced talks on alternative financing concept for BayWa r.e. AG

Munich, 17 March 2025 – On 23 February 2025, 11:31 p.m., BayWa AG published via EQS News pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 that it has reached an agreement with Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP), the co-shareholder in BayWa r.e. AG, subject to mapping in binding contracts and the necessary committee approvals, on a financing concept for BayWa r.e. AG, which provided for the transfer of the majority stake in BayWa r.e. AG to EIP. A final agreement on details of this concept could not be reached for economic reasons.

BayWa AG is now in advanced talks with its core banks and the core banks of BayWa r.e AG as well as its major shareholders Bayerische Raiffeisen-Beteiligungs-AG and Raiffeisen Agrar Invest AG on an alternative financing concept for BayWa r.e. AG to cover the capital and guarantee requirements of BayWa r.e. AG for the duration of the planned restructuring phase until the end of 2028. The implementation is to take place through further financing contributions, partly directly to BayWa r.e. AG, partly to BayWa AG for onward transfer as shareholder loans to BayWa r.e. AG.

By implementing the alternative financing concept, BayWa AG would remain the majority shareholder of BayWa r.e. AG for the time being. In addition, BayWa AG’s equity would probably remain positive in the 2024 annual financial statements. As a next step, to achieve operational separation and deconsolidation, it is planned to transfer BayWa AG’s stake in BayWa r.e. AG to an investment management company.

The Board of Management of BayWa AG assumes that an agreement on the necessary adjustments to the restructuring agreement will be reached in the near future on this basis and it will make the necessary adjustments to the restructuring plan as part of the StaRUG proceedings.

Contact:Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG,Head of Investor Relations,tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3887,e-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.deDr. Frank Herkenhoff, BayWa AG,Head of Corporate Communications,tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3680,e-mail: frank.herkenhoff@baywa.de