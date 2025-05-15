BayWa Aktie

15.05.2025 13:12:48

EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Acceptance of the restructuring plan in the StaRUG proceedings

EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company
BayWa AG: Acceptance of the restructuring plan in the StaRUG proceedings

15-May-2025 / 13:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BayWa AG: Acceptance of the restructuring plan in the StaRUG proceedings

Munich, 15 May 2025 – BayWa AG announces that the restructuring plan submitted by BayWa AG in the proceedings under the Act on the Stabilization and Restructuring Framework for Businesses („StaRUG“) received the approval of the required majorities at today's court discussion and voting meeting („EAT“).

The required confirmation of the restructuring plan by the competent local court – Restructuring Court – Munich is expected in the near future.



Contact:
Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3887,
e-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.de

Dr. Frank Herkenhoff, BayWa AG,
Head of Corporate Communications,
tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3680,
e-mail: frank.herkenhoff@baywa.de


End of Inside Information

15-May-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
E-mail: investorrelations@baywa.de
Internet: www.baywa.com
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005, DE000A351PD9
WKN: 519406, 519400, A351PD
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2138718

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2138718  15-May-2025 CET/CEST

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notierten im Minus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

