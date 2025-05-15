BayWa Aktie
WKN: 519406 / ISIN: DE0005194062
|
15.05.2025 13:12:48
EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Acceptance of the restructuring plan in the StaRUG proceedings
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company
BayWa AG: Acceptance of the restructuring plan in the StaRUG proceedings
Munich, 15 May 2025 – BayWa AG announces that the restructuring plan submitted by BayWa AG in the proceedings under the Act on the Stabilization and Restructuring Framework for Businesses („StaRUG“) received the approval of the required majorities at today's court discussion and voting meeting („EAT“).
The required confirmation of the restructuring plan by the competent local court – Restructuring Court – Munich is expected in the near future.
Contact:
Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3887,
e-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.de
Dr. Frank Herkenhoff, BayWa AG,
Head of Corporate Communications,
tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3680,
e-mail: frank.herkenhoff@baywa.de
End of Inside Information
