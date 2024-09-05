EQS-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Company recognizes a provision due to the judgment of the Swiss Federal Supreme Court of first instance in the dispute over VAT liability for sports betting

EQS-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter

bet-at-home.com AG: Company recognizes a provision due to the judgment of the Swiss Federal Supreme Court of first instance in the dispute over VAT liability for sports betting



05-Sep-2024 / 15:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AD-HOC INFORMATION

PUBLICATION OF INSIDER INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014

Company recognizes a provision due to the judgment of the Swiss Federal Supreme Court of first instance in the dispute over VAT liability for sports betting

bet-at-home.com AG (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announced on 11 July 2024 that the Swiss Federal Administrative Court had ruled that it assumed that the sports betting services offered in Switzerland by the Company's subsidiary, bet-at-home.com Internet Ltd, Malta, is subject to VAT.

The judgement is not final. An appeal will be filed. The evaluation of the prospects of success of the appeal, which has been completed today, has nevertheless led to the abandonment of the previous risk assessment and to the recognition of a provision amounting to around EUR 4.8 million (including interest). Since the interim financial statements as of June 30, 2024 have already been prepared, the provision will be recognized in the financial statements within the capital market reporting with effect as of September 30, 2024.

It is still expected that the bet-at-home.com AG Group will generate in the current financial year a gross betting and gaming revenue in the range of EUR 45 million to EUR 53 million, and an EBITDA before special items (as defined in the consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2023) from EUR -1 million to EUR 2.5 million. The aforementioned amount of provision is to be recognized in EBITDA before special items only to the extent that it relates to business activities performed in the financial year 2024.