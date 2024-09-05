|
05.09.2024 15:32:30
EQS-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Company recognizes a provision due to the judgment of the Swiss Federal Supreme Court of first instance in the dispute over VAT liability for sports betting
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
AD-HOC INFORMATION
PUBLICATION OF INSIDER INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014
Company recognizes a provision due to the judgment of the Swiss Federal Supreme Court of first instance in the dispute over VAT liability for sports betting
bet-at-home.com AG (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announced on 11 July 2024 that the Swiss Federal Administrative Court had ruled that it assumed that the sports betting services offered in Switzerland by the Company's subsidiary, bet-at-home.com Internet Ltd, Malta, is subject to VAT.
The judgement is not final. An appeal will be filed. The evaluation of the prospects of success of the appeal, which has been completed today, has nevertheless led to the abandonment of the previous risk assessment and to the recognition of a provision amounting to around EUR 4.8 million (including interest). Since the interim financial statements as of June 30, 2024 have already been prepared, the provision will be recognized in the financial statements within the capital market reporting with effect as of September 30, 2024.
It is still expected that the bet-at-home.com AG Group will generate in the current financial year a gross betting and gaming revenue in the range of EUR 45 million to EUR 53 million, and an EBITDA before special items (as defined in the consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2023) from EUR -1 million to EUR 2.5 million. The aforementioned amount of provision is to be recognized in EBITDA before special items only to the extent that it relates to business activities performed in the financial year 2024.
End of Inside Information
05-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|bet-at-home.com AG
|Tersteegenstrasse 30
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 545 598 77
|Fax:
|+49 211 545 598 78
|E-mail:
|ir@bet-at-home.com
|Internet:
|www.bet-at-home.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DNAY5
|WKN:
|A0DNAY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1982605
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1982605 05-Sep-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu bet-at-home.com AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu bet-at-home.com AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|bet-at-home.com AG
|3,21
|-3,60%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Blick: Dow Jones geht auf rotem Terrain in den Feierabend -- ATX schließt höher -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Nikkei hat Abwärtstrend weiter fortgesetzt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel fester. In Deutschland schloss der DAX unterdessen wenig bewegt. Die US-Börsen notierten im Donnerstagshandel mit uneinheitlichen Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Asien dominierten erneut die Bären.