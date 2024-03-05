EQS-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: financial figures for FY 2023 / forecast for FY 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Forecast

AD-HOC INFORMATION

PUBLICATION OF INSIDER INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014

bet-at-home.com AG: financial figures for FY 2023 / forecast for FY 2024

Düsseldorf, 05 March 2024

Gross betting and gaming revenue of the bet-at-home.com AG Group (hereinafter also referred to as the "BaH Group") for the financial year 2023 amounted to EUR 46,176 thousand (previous year: EUR 53,532 thousand) and falls within the forecast range adjusted in October 2023. EBITDA of the BaH Group in the financial year 2023 stood at EUR 807 thousand (previous year: EUR 2,105 thousand) and was in the upper range of the initially announced forecast for the financial year 2023.

“EBITDA before special items”, which was introduced as an alternative performance measure (non-IFRS measure) in 2023 for representation of the Group's operating result, amounted in the financial year 2023 to EUR 2,361 thousand (previous year: EUR 4,361 thousand) (unaudited in each case). In the financial year 2023 for the calculation of EBITDA before special items, expenses for legal cases/ customer claims in the amount of EUR 2,692 thousand (previous year: EUR 4,781 thousand) were added to EBITDA and income from reversals of impairment losses in the amount of EUR 1,138 thousand (previous year: EUR 2,524 thousand) was deducted from EBITDA.

EBITDA before special items represents the Group's operating result before special effects, i.e. the Group's result adjusted for special expenses and special income (i.e. effects that are special in terms of their nature and amount for management of the Group). Special items may include restructuring, legal cases in connection with customer claims, as well as closures or disposals of parts of the company.

For the financial year 2024, the Management Board expects revenue and earnings to be at (forecast):

Gross betting and gaming revenue: EUR 45 million to EUR 53 million

EBITDA before special items: EUR -1 million to EUR 2.5 million

About bet-at-home

The bet-at-home.com AG Group is active in the domain of online sports betting and online gaming. With 5.7 million registered customers, the company (which is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the Prime Standard segment) represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of the largest providers in Europe. The bet-at-home.com AG Group has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The Group holds various licenses via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and online gambling. These licences authorise the company to organise and to sell online sports betting and online casinos in Germany as well as in other countries of the European Union. bet-at-home is certified according to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for all Group companies in Germany, Austria and Malta.

Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, a French group specialising in online gambling and online sports betting. FL Entertainment N.V. holds the majority of shares and voting rights in bet-at-home.com AG via Betclic Everest SAS. The bet-at-home.com AG Group is therefore included in the consolidated financial statements of FL Entertainment N.V., which are disclosed on a regular basis on the dates specified in the FL Entertainment N.V. financial calendar.

