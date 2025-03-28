Accentro Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0KFKB / ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
|
29.03.2025 00:57:41
EQS-Adhoc: Bondholders, minority shareholder and Management Board of ACCENTRO reach agreement in principle on comprehensive restructuring solution
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
Bondholders, minority shareholder and Management Board of ACCENTRO reach agreement in principle on comprehensive restructuring solution
Berlin, 29 March 2025 – As part of the ongoing restructuring negotiations led by a group of bondholders, which together hold approximately 68% of the EUR 225m outstanding principal amount 2020/2026 bond and 100% of the EUR 100m outstanding principal amount 2021/2029 bond (together the "Ad Hoc Group"; the 2020/2026 and 2021/2029 bond together the "Outstanding Bonds"), an agreement in principle was reached on a comprehensive restructuring solution between the Ad Hoc Group, a minority shareholder of ACCENTRO (ADLER Real Estate GmbH and ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER")) and ACCENTRO, which was approved by the Management Board yesterday. The signing of a commitment letter, in which the parties commit to the key parameters of the restructuring of the equity side, and an agreement on a comprehensive term sheet as part of a lock-up agreement between the Ad Hoc Group and ACCENTRO, in which the key parameters of the restructuring concept are set out, are expected to occur shortly.
The restructuring solution, which the Management Board has assessed and evaluated as the only available and therefore best option for ACCENTRO and is therefore pursuing, provides for the implementation of a restructuring project in accordance with the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act (StaRUG). The implementation of the restructuring solution is subject to various conditions precedent with regard to individual intermediate steps; these are in particular: a restructuring opinion confirming the restructuring solution, a court confirmation of the restructuring plan, the refinancing or extension of various property financings, and the approval of the Supervisory Board of ACCENTRO.
The restructuring concept is based on the key assumptions announced in the ad hoc disclosure dated 12 August 2024, whereby the economic framework conditions mentioned therein are subject to the finalization of the restructuring opinion. The restructuring concept also aims to achieve the following equity and debt capital structure:
Subject to adjustments as part of the finalization of the restructuring opinion the Outstanding Bonds each would comprise of presumably around 40% senior secured principal amount and around 60% unsecured deeply subordinated principal amount.
Notifying person:
Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Berlin, 29 March 2025
The Management Board
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5
Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange
End of Inside Information
29-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
|E-mail:
|info@accentro.ag
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KFKB3
|WKN:
|A0KFKB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2108580
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2108580 29-March-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!