EQS-Adhoc: Bondholders of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG approve amendment of the bond terms and conditions

01-Dec-2023 / 10:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 1 December 2023 – On 9 November 2023, ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (the "Company") announced that it will propose to the holders of the 2020/2023 bond (now 2020/2026, ISIN DE000A254YS5 / WKN A254YS - the "Bond") a new concept for mandatory special redemptions and interest, which includes the postponement of mandatory special redemptions and the deferral of the interest payment that would otherwise become due in February 2024.

In accordance with the announcement in the Federal Gazette on 10 November 2023, the bondholders were invited to vote on this proposal without meeting.

The proposed resolution was approved with the required majority. 

 

Notifying person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272
eisenlohr@accentro.de

 

Berlin, 1 December 2023

The Management Board
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstraße 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchange: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange



End of Inside Information

Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1787593

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1787593  01-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

