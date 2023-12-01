EQS-Adhoc: Bondholders of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG approve amendment of the bond terms and conditions

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate

Bondholders of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG approve amendment of the bond terms and conditions



01-Dec-2023 / 10:41 CET/CEST

Bondholders of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG approve amendment of the bond terms and conditions

Berlin, 1 December 2023 – On 9 November 2023, ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (the "Company") announced that it will propose to the holders of the 2020/2023 bond (now 2020/2026, ISIN DE000A254YS5 / WKN A254YS - the "Bond") a new concept for mandatory special redemptions and interest, which includes the postponement of mandatory special redemptions and the deferral of the interest payment that would otherwise become due in February 2024.

In accordance with the announcement in the Federal Gazette on 10 November 2023, the bondholders were invited to vote on this proposal without meeting.

The proposed resolution was approved with the required majority.

