BRANICKS Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4
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30.07.2026 23:46:34
EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG: BRANICKS Group AG Reaches Comprehensive Restructuring Agreement with Its Creditors
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EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Other
BRANICKS Group AG Reaches Comprehensive Restructuring Agreement with Its Creditors
Frankfurt am Main, 30 July 2026.
BRANICKS Group AG ("Branicks"), is pleased to announce the signing of Lock-Up Agreements with its key creditor groups, marking a decisive step towards the comprehensive recapitalisation of the financial liabilities of Branicks and VIB Vermögen AG ("VIB").
The agreed transaction sustainably strengthens the Group’s capital structure, secures additional liquidity and significantly extends the maturities of its financial liabilities. It thereby creates a reliable foundation for the Company’s further development and the implementation of its strategic and operational priorities.
The Company hereby publishes the full text of today’s ad hoc announcement below, followed by accompanying statements from its indirect significant shareholder, Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt, and its Chief Executive Officer, Sonja Wärntges.
30 July 2026: Signing of Lock-Up Agreement
BRANICKS Group AG:
Lock-Up Agreements signed with a group of noteholders and promissory noteholders regarding the restructuring of the Notes and the Promissory Notes
Frankfurt am Main, 30 July 2026. BRANICKS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) ("Branicks" or the "Company") announces that it has today entered into lock-up agreements (the "Lock-Up Agreements") with (i) a group of noteholders (the "Ad Hoc Group") in respect of its unsecured notes with a currently outstanding principal amount of EUR 400 million (ISIN: XS2388910270, due 22 September 2026) (the "Notes"), and (ii) a group of holders of its promissory note loans (Schuldscheindarlehen) and registered notes (Namensschuldverschreibungen) with a currently outstanding aggregate principal amount of EUR 179.5 million with maturities between 2026 and 2031 ("SSD/NSV", and together with the Notes the "Financial Liabilities"), which aim in particular to enable the extension and restructuring of the Financial Liabilities on amended terms (the "Transaction"). The members of the Ad Hoc Group together currently hold 60,4% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The holders of the SSD/NSV that are currently a party to the Lock-Up Agreement represent more than 90 % of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the SSD/NSV.
The effectiveness of material provisions of the Lock-Up Agreements, including the obligation to support the Transaction, is subject to the occurrence of certain conditions, including the departure of the chairman of the supervisory board of the Company from the supervisory board of the Company, the appointment of Mr. Josef Schultheis as Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) as member of the management board of the Company and holders of the SSD/NSV representing in aggregate an amount of 100 % of the outstanding principal amount of the SSD/NSV being a party to the Lock-up Agreement. All of such conditions must be satisfied by no later than 31 July 2026.
Key Terms of the Transaction: The Transaction provides for a pari passu and pro rata treatment of the Financial Liabilities. The key terms of the Transaction have been independently verified by FTI-Andersch in a restructuring opinion (final draft version) in accordance with the IDW S6 standard.
The following key terms of the Transaction are to be highlighted:
New Money:
Restructuring of Financial Liabilities: The comprehensive amendment of the Financial Liabilities is carried out, in particular, by amending the currently applicable terms of the Notes and the SSD/NSV:
Additional Fees: In addition to the interest, the payment of further fees has been agreed for the Notes, the SSD/NSV and the New Money:
Governance: As part of the restructuring, material measures are planned to reorganise the corporate governance, in particular (i) the appointment of Mr. Josef Schultheis as CRO to the management board of Branicks with primary responsibility and authority to represent the Company in relation to the restructuring, Ms. Sonja Wärntges will continue to manage the Company’s business as Chief Executive Officer (Vorstandsvorsitzende) and will resign from office no later than 31 December 2026, as well as (ii) changes to the composition of the supervisory board of VIB and Branicks, including the imminent resignation and departure of the current chairman of the supervisory board of Branicks.
Asset Disposals: The Company commits to prepare and implement a plan for the disposal of further assets in order to reduce the Company's indebtedness.
Domination and Profit Transfer Agreement between DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. KGaA and VIB Vermögen AG: The filing of the application for registration of the Domination and Profit Transfer Agreement between DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. KGaA and VIB with the commercial register is part of the Transaction.
Next Steps
The restructuring of the Notes is intended to be implemented by way of two consecutive votes without a meeting (Abstimmung ohne Versammlung) pursuant to section 18 of the German Bonds Act (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz – SchVG), the first of which aims mainly for the deferral of the Notes to provide a stable platform for the restructuring and the second vote resolves upon the comprehensive restructuring of the Notes. Publication of the invitation to the first vote without a meeting (Abstimmung ohne Versammlung) is planned for 31 July 2026. The restructuring of the SSD/NSV will be effected by execution of the relevant amendment documentation.
The Company will keep the capital markets informed of further developments in connection with the restructuring.
IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Tel.: +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com
End of Inside Information
30-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@branicks.com
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|52990044JL2ZPWONU738
|EQS News ID:
|2375026
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2375026 30-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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