17.07.2024 23:43:20
EQS-Adhoc: CENIT AG: CENIT acquires 60 percent of the shares in US-based SAP analytics specialist Analysis Prime LLC
EQS-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Stuttgart, 17 July 2024 - CENIT North America LLC, a [wholly owned] subsidiary of CENIT AG, today signed an agreement to acquire a 60 percent stake in the US-based Analysis Prime LLC – a global leader in SAP planning and analytics - thereby expanding its presence in North America. The acquisition is effective as of 17 July 2024.
Since it was founded in 2018, the team of 72 experts at Analysis Prime LLC, based in Chicago (USA), has specialized in four areas of expertise relating to the planning and analysis of business-critical company processes based on SAP architecture, including the SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), SAP Profitability and Performance Management, SAP Datasphere and SAP Group Reporting. With over 300 projects realized worldwide, including US blue-chip companies, Analysis Prime LLC is a global frontrunner in SAC expertise. The company expects sales of well over 25 million US dollars in 2024.
With the acquisition, the CENIT Group will now be represented at two locations in the USA - Auburn Hills and Chicago. The simultaneous access to the entire CENIT portfolio of PLM, AI and cloud software solutions opens opportunities to Analysis Prime LLC for strategic up- and cross-selling in North America and Europe.
Like all CENIT Group subsidiaries, Analysis Prime will continue to operate as an independent legal entity with the name suffix "a CENIT company" and under the leadership of the current Managing Partners, Graylin Johnson and Paul Davis.
