27.03.2024 20:19:18

EQS-Adhoc: CENIT AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board propose dividend of EUR 0.04 per share diverging from the previous dividend policy

EQS-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Dividend
CENIT AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board propose dividend of EUR 0.04 per share diverging from the previous dividend policy

27-March-2024 / 20:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CENIT AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board propose dividend of EUR 0.04 per share diverging from the previous dividend policy

Stuttgart, 27 March 2024 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of CENIT AG have decided to propose to the 2024 Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.04 per share be distributed from the net profit of EUR 7,014,781.41 for the 2023 financial year and that the remaining amount of EUR 6,680,071.09 be transferred to new account.

The background to this is the company's future capital requirements to pursue its growth and acquisition strategy. In the medium term, subject to the financial strategy aimed at maintaining a sustainable credit rating, the Management Board is aiming for a distribution of 50% of the balance sheet profit in line with the previous dividend policy. Finally, we would like to point out once again that we will publish our annual financial report for the 2023 financial year on 4 April 2024.


Additional information:

ISIN: DE0005407100
WKN: 540710
Ticker symbol: CSH
Market segment: Regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

CENIT Aktiengesellschaft
Industriestrasse 52-54
D-70565 Stuttgart

 


Contact:
Investor Relations
Tanja Marinovic
Phone: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 3320
Fax: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 44 4320
E-Mail: t.marinovic@cenit.de


End of Inside Information

27-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CENIT AG
Industriestraße 52 - 54
70565 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
Fax: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
E-mail: aktie@cenit.de
Internet: www.cenit.com
ISIN: DE0005407100
WKN: 540710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1869215

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1869215  27-March-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1869215&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CENIT AGmehr Nachrichten