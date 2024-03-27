EQS-Adhoc: CENIT AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board propose dividend of EUR 0.04 per share diverging from the previous dividend policy

EQS-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Dividend

CENIT AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board propose dividend of EUR 0.04 per share diverging from the previous dividend policy



27-March-2024 / 20:19 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

CENIT AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board propose dividend of EUR 0.04 per share diverging from the previous dividend policy

Stuttgart, 27 March 2024 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of CENIT AG have decided to propose to the 2024 Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.04 per share be distributed from the net profit of EUR 7,014,781.41 for the 2023 financial year and that the remaining amount of EUR 6,680,071.09 be transferred to new account.

The background to this is the company's future capital requirements to pursue its growth and acquisition strategy. In the medium term, subject to the financial strategy aimed at maintaining a sustainable credit rating, the Management Board is aiming for a distribution of 50% of the balance sheet profit in line with the previous dividend policy. Finally, we would like to point out once again that we will publish our annual financial report for the 2023 financial year on 4 April 2024.



