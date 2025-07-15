CERDIOS Aktie

WKN DE: A40G3Q / ISIN: LI1358444548

15.07.2025 12:49:34

EQS-Adhoc: CERDIOS SE: Results of the Annual General Meeting

EQS-Ad-hoc: CERDIOS SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Capital Increase
CERDIOS SE: Results of the Annual General Meeting

15-Jul-2025 / 12:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CERDIOS SE: Results of the Annual General Meeting

Vaduz, July 15, 2025: CERDIOS SE (ISIN: LI1358444548) announces that today's Annual General Meeting approved the acquisition of 9.28% of Invest Fund Management AD by way of a contribution in kind through the issuance of 250,000 new shares of CERDIOS SE at an issue price of EUR 1, as communicated in the ad hoc announcement dated July 10, 2025. Furthermore, a cash capital increase through the issuance of 250,000 new shares of CERDIOS SE at an issue price of EUR 1 was approved. Synthetica AD was approved as the sole subscriber. In addition, Baker Tilly (Liechtenstein) AG was elected as the auditor for the 2025 financial year, and authorized capital of EUR 1,000,000 was approved. The authorized capital is to be used to acquire further company holdings.

Notifying person:
Desislava Krasteva, Managing Director

Contact:
CERDIOS SE
Neugasse 17
9490 Vaduz
Principality of Liechtenstein
E-mail: info@cerdios.li



End of Inside Information

15-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CERDIOS SE
Neugasse 17
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
E-mail: info@cerdios.li
Internet: www.cerdios.li
ISIN: LI1358444548
WKN: A40G3Q
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 2169994

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2169994  15-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

