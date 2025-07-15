EQS-Adhoc: CERDIOS SE: Results of the Annual General Meeting

EQS-Ad-hoc: CERDIOS SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Capital Increase

CERDIOS SE: Results of the Annual General Meeting Vaduz, July 15, 2025: CERDIOS SE (ISIN: LI1358444548) announces that today's Annual General Meeting approved the acquisition of 9.28% of Invest Fund Management AD by way of a contribution in kind through the issuance of 250,000 new shares of CERDIOS SE at an issue price of EUR 1, as communicated in the ad hoc announcement dated July 10, 2025. Furthermore, a cash capital increase through the issuance of 250,000 new shares of CERDIOS SE at an issue price of EUR 1 was approved. Synthetica AD was approved as the sole subscriber. In addition, Baker Tilly (Liechtenstein) AG was elected as the auditor for the 2025 financial year, and authorized capital of EUR 1,000,000 was approved. The authorized capital is to be used to acquire further company holdings. Notifying person:

Desislava Krasteva, Managing Director Contact:

CERDIOS SE

Neugasse 17

9490 Vaduz

Principality of Liechtenstein

E-mail: info@cerdios.li



