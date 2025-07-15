CERDIOS Aktie
WKN DE: A40G3Q / ISIN: LI1358444548
|
15.07.2025 12:49:34
EQS-Adhoc: CERDIOS SE: Results of the Annual General Meeting
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CERDIOS SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Capital Increase
CERDIOS SE: Results of the Annual General Meeting
Vaduz, July 15, 2025: CERDIOS SE (ISIN: LI1358444548) announces that today's Annual General Meeting approved the acquisition of 9.28% of Invest Fund Management AD by way of a contribution in kind through the issuance of 250,000 new shares of CERDIOS SE at an issue price of EUR 1, as communicated in the ad hoc announcement dated July 10, 2025. Furthermore, a cash capital increase through the issuance of 250,000 new shares of CERDIOS SE at an issue price of EUR 1 was approved. Synthetica AD was approved as the sole subscriber. In addition, Baker Tilly (Liechtenstein) AG was elected as the auditor for the 2025 financial year, and authorized capital of EUR 1,000,000 was approved. The authorized capital is to be used to acquire further company holdings.
Notifying person:
Contact:
End of Inside Information
15-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CERDIOS SE
|Neugasse 17
|9490 Vaduz
|Liechtenstein
|E-mail:
|info@cerdios.li
|Internet:
|www.cerdios.li
|ISIN:
|LI1358444548
|WKN:
|A40G3Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|2169994
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2169994 15-Jul-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CERDIOS SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
12:49
|EQS-Adhoc: CERDIOS SE: Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung (EQS Group)
|
12:49
|EQS-Adhoc: CERDIOS SE: Results of the Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
Analysen zu CERDIOS SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CERDIOS SE Inhaber-Akt
|1,00
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zollpolitik im Fokus: ATX etwas leichter -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag mit leicht negativer Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich fester. Am zweiten Handelstag der Woche fanden die wichtigsten Indizes in Asien keine gemeinsame Richtung.