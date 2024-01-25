25.01.2024 20:01:05

EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Capital Increase against contribution in kind from Authorized Capital resolved

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
CHAPTERS Group AG: Capital Increase against contribution in kind from Authorized Capital resolved

25-Jan-2024 / 20:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, the Management Board (with the approval of the Supervisory Board) of CHAPTERS Group AG (ISIN: DE0006618309) resolved a capital increase from authorized capital with the exclusion of subscription rights by issuing 1,398,513 new shares against contributions in kind and making partial use of EUR 1,398,513.00 of the existing authorized capital of EUR 6,383,374.00.

The contribution in kind against 587,911 new shares relates to a loan receivable in connection with the acquisition of shares in Fintiba GmbH in December 2023, the purchase price was partly paid in cash and partly deferred as a seller loan. In addition, an amount of 810,602 new shares will be issued against a contribution of shares in Software Circle plc (ISIN: GB0009638130) by several existing shareholders of Software Circle plc.

The new shares by CHAPTERS Group AG will be issued for a price of EUR 17.61 per share, in line with the most recent capital increase placed in December 2023. The capital increase is expected to be registered in the commercial register at the beginning of March 2024, approx. four weeks after the announcement.



End of Inside Information

25-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail: ir@chaptersgroup.com
Internet: www.chaptersgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1823343

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1823343  25-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

