|
25.01.2024 20:01:05
EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Capital Increase against contribution in kind from Authorized Capital resolved
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Today, the Management Board (with the approval of the Supervisory Board) of CHAPTERS Group AG (ISIN: DE0006618309) resolved a capital increase from authorized capital with the exclusion of subscription rights by issuing 1,398,513 new shares against contributions in kind and making partial use of EUR 1,398,513.00 of the existing authorized capital of EUR 6,383,374.00.
The contribution in kind against 587,911 new shares relates to a loan receivable in connection with the acquisition of shares in Fintiba GmbH in December 2023, the purchase price was partly paid in cash and partly deferred as a seller loan. In addition, an amount of 810,602 new shares will be issued against a contribution of shares in Software Circle plc (ISIN: GB0009638130) by several existing shareholders of Software Circle plc.
The new shares by CHAPTERS Group AG will be issued for a price of EUR 17.61 per share, in line with the most recent capital increase placed in December 2023. The capital increase is expected to be registered in the commercial register at the beginning of March 2024, approx. four weeks after the announcement.
End of Inside Information
25-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|Falkenried 29
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
|E-mail:
|ir@chaptersgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.chaptersgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1823343
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1823343 25-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CHAPTERS Group AGmehr Nachrichten
|
25.01.24
|EQS-News: Durchführung einer Sachkapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital beschlossen (EQS Group)
|
25.01.24
|EQS-News: Capital Increase against contribution in kind from Authorized Capital resolved (EQS Group)
|
25.01.24
|EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Capital Increase against contribution in kind from Authorized Capital resolved (EQS Group)
|
25.01.24
|EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Durchführung einer Sachkapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital beschlossen (EQS Group)
|
27.11.23
|EQS-DD: CHAPTERS Group AG: Marlene Carl, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
27.11.23
|EQS-DD: CHAPTERS Group AG: Marlene Carl, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
24.11.23
|EQS-News: Raising of Additional Equity to Drive Acceleration of Growth (EQS Group)
|
24.11.23
|EQS-News: Weiteres Eigenkapital als Fundament für starkes Wachstum der Gruppe (EQS Group)
Analysen zu CHAPTERS Group AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|17,70
|-3,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schlussendlich unterschiedlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street notierte am Freitag uneinheitlich. Der ATX notierte im Plus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ebenfalls, der Markt konnte leichte Aufschläge verzeichnen. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Verkäufer.