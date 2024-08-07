|
07.08.2024 14:20:47
EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Further information regarding the capital increase announced in April 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Today, the Management Board (with the approval of the Supervisory Board) of CHAPTERS Group AG (ISIN: DE0006618309) decided to conduct the capital increase announced on April 25, 2024 by way of a placing without subscription rights. To that end, the company plans to use the Authorized Capital 2024 / I. The issuance price shall be EUR 24.70 per new share and the company plans to conduct the capital increase in the week commencing August 12, 2024. Whilst no final decision has been made on the quantum of the raise, the company estimates to raise EUR 60-80m of new funds.
In addition to the investors who concluded the April 2024 backstop agreement, the company will start discussions with other institutional investors about their potential participation in this placing without subscription rights.
End of Inside Information
07-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|Falkenried 29
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
|E-mail:
|ir@chaptersgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.chaptersgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1961009
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1961009 07-Aug-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CHAPTERS Group AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CHAPTERS Group AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|24,20
|1,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließlich etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Märkte notierten am mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen.