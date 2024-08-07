EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Further information regarding the capital increase announced in April 2024

07.08.2024 14:20:47

CHAPTERS Group AG: Further information regarding the capital increase announced in April 2024

Today, the Management Board (with the approval of the Supervisory Board) of CHAPTERS Group AG (ISIN: DE0006618309) decided to conduct the capital increase announced on April 25, 2024 by way of a placing without subscription rights. To that end, the company plans to use the Authorized Capital 2024 / I. The issuance price shall be EUR 24.70 per new share and the company plans to conduct the capital increase in the week commencing August 12, 2024. Whilst no final decision has been made on the quantum of the raise, the company estimates to raise EUR 60-80m of new funds.

In addition to the investors who concluded the April 2024 backstop agreement, the company will start discussions with other institutional investors about their potential participation in this placing without subscription rights.



Archive at www.eqs-news.com
