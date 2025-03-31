EQS-News: Increase in Equity to Accelerate Growth

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

As announced in the ad-hoc release of March 31, 2025 CHAPTERS Group AG successfully completed a capital increase. The company raised approx. €16.5m in equity by issuing 471,219 new shares at €35.00 per share. The placing was significantly oversubscribed. Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of CHAPTERS Group AG comments: „In the coming months, we are looking to deliver on strong inorganic growth. We are very pleased that this capital increase was backed by our existing shareholders Antheia (the family office of Daniel Ek, founder of Spotify), Sator Grove and Mitch Rales. This ongoing and significant support empowers us to strengthen CHAPTERS in the long run and drives sustainable growth.”

