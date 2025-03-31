CHAPTERS Group Aktie

CHAPTERS Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 661830 / ISIN: DE0006618309

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
31.03.2025 19:45:46

EQS-News: Increase in Equity to Accelerate Growth

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Increase in Equity to Accelerate Growth

31.03.2025 / 19:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As announced in the ad-hoc release of March 31, 2025 CHAPTERS Group AG successfully completed a capital increase. The company raised approx. €16.5m in equity by issuing 471,219 new shares at €35.00 per share. The placing was significantly oversubscribed.

Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of CHAPTERS Group AG comments:

„In the coming months, we are looking to deliver on strong inorganic growth. We are very pleased that this capital increase was backed by our existing shareholders Antheia (the family office of Daniel Ek, founder of Spotify), Sator Grove and Mitch Rales. This ongoing and significant support empowers us to strengthen CHAPTERS in the long run and drives sustainable growth.”


31.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail: ir@chaptersgroup.com
Internet: www.chaptersgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2109484

 
End of News EQS News Service

2109484  31.03.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CHAPTERS Group AGmehr Nachrichten