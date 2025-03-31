CHAPTERS Group Aktie
WKN: 661830 / ISIN: DE0006618309
|
31.03.2025 19:45:46
EQS-News: Increase in Equity to Accelerate Growth
|
EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG
/ Key word(s): Capital Increase
As announced in the ad-hoc release of March 31, 2025 CHAPTERS Group AG successfully completed a capital increase. The company raised approx. €16.5m in equity by issuing 471,219 new shares at €35.00 per share. The placing was significantly oversubscribed.
Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of CHAPTERS Group AG comments:
„In the coming months, we are looking to deliver on strong inorganic growth. We are very pleased that this capital increase was backed by our existing shareholders Antheia (the family office of Daniel Ek, founder of Spotify), Sator Grove and Mitch Rales. This ongoing and significant support empowers us to strengthen CHAPTERS in the long run and drives sustainable growth.”
31.03.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|Falkenried 29
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
|E-mail:
|ir@chaptersgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.chaptersgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2109484
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2109484 31.03.2025 CET/CEST
