EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Forecast miss Q3/2024

Cherry SE: Forecast miss Q3/2024

Munich, 2 October 2024 – Based on current information, Cherry SE misses its sales forecast for the third quarter of 2024 and Cherry SE is expected to generate consolidated revenue of around 22 million for the third quarter of 2024 (previous forecast: approx. EUR 35 million). At this point in time, the Management Board assumes that the lower consolidated revenue will have a negative impact on the forecast adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter and thus on the year as a whole. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter is no longer expected to be positive.

Based on an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4% from the first half of the year, the Management Board is currently examining the exact impact of the lower Group sales on the forecast adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter of 2024 as well as on the full year forecast.

Notifying person: Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Board

 

 



Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
WKN: A3CRRN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2000803

 
