EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Forecast miss Q3/2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Profit Warning

Cherry SE: Forecast miss Q3/2024



02-Oct-2024 / 16:23 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 2 October 2024 – Based on current information, Cherry SE misses its sales forecast for the third quarter of 2024 and Cherry SE is expected to generate consolidated revenue of around 22 million for the third quarter of 2024 (previous forecast: approx. EUR 35 million). At this point in time, the Management Board assumes that the lower consolidated revenue will have a negative impact on the forecast adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter and thus on the year as a whole. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter is no longer expected to be positive.

Based on an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4% from the first half of the year, the Management Board is currently examining the exact impact of the lower Group sales on the forecast adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter of 2024 as well as on the full year forecast.

Notifying person: Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Board