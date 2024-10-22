22.10.2024 19:14:04

EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE: Forecast update for the 2024 financial year, preliminary quarterly figures Q3

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Cherry SE: Forecast update for the 2024 financial year, preliminary quarterly figures Q3

22-Oct-2024 / 19:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 22 October 2024 – According to preliminary unaudited figures, consolidated revenue in the third quarter of 2024 amounted to around EUR 22.6 million (previously: around EUR 35 million; see ad-hoc dated 2 October 2024), with an adjusted Group EBITDA margin* of around -13.9% (previously: 5% to 6%).

Against the backdrop of the missed sales targets in the third quarter and the associated insufficient coverage of fixed costs, the Management Board of Cherry SE decided today to update the forecast for the current financial year as follows: The Management Board expects consolidated sales of around EUR 120 million (previously: EUR 140 to 150 million) for the 2024 financial year with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 3% (previously: 7% to 8%).

Notifying person: Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Board

*The definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin can be found on page 26 of Cherry SE's 2023 Annual Report, which is available at https://ir.cherry.de/en/.

 

 



End of Inside Information

22-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
WKN: A3CRRN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2013831

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2013831  22-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2013831&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CHERRYmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CHERRYmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CHERRY 0,73 0,41% CHERRY

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fokus weiter auf Berichtssaison: ATX mit Aufschlägen -- DAX volatil -- Märkte in Asien legten mehrheitlich zu - Nikkei schließt leichter
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagen sich am Freitag aus ihrer Deckung, während sich der deutsche Leitindex im Verlauf unentschlossen zeigt. Derweil präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen