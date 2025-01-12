12.01.2025 23:30:42

EQS-Adhoc: Circus SE intends to acquire Agentic AI company FullyAI

Circus SE intends to acquire Agentic AI company FullyAI

12-Jan-2025 / 23:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) today signed a term sheet for the acquisition of all shares in Fully Ventures GmbH (FullyAI). The acquisition is to be effected by way of a capital increase through contribution in kind by issuing 400,000 new shares of Circus SE and an additional cash payment. The shares will be subject to a lock-up period of 36 months. 

FullyAI has self-developed technologies in the field of AI Agents that navigate users intuitively through complex service processes and enable a new type of interaction between humans and AI. Through the acquisition of FullyAI, Circus intends to integrate its technology into applications such as the CA-1 food production robot. The company has already convinced global corporations such as Meta Platforms, Inc. and the Ford Motor Company of its technology as part of the market launch of its AI Agents. The completion of the transaction is subject to the conclusion of binding agreements and the customary due diligence and any required regulatory approvals. 


12 January 2025

The Board of Directors

 

Kontakt:

Circus SE
Hongkongstrasse 6
20457 Hamburg
press@circus-group.com

Investor Relations Kontakt:

Maximilian Hartweg
VP Corporate Strategy & Affairs
ir@circus-group.com

 



End of Inside Information

12-Jan-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Circus SE
Hongkongstrasse 6
20457 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: ir@circus-group.com
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
ISIN: DE000A2YN355
WKN: A2YN35
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 2065845

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2065845  12-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

