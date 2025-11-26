Corestate Capital Aktie

26.11.2025 08:03:14

EQS-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Execution of Lock-up Agreement with Group of Noteholders

EQS-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Bond
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Execution of Lock-up Agreement with Group of Noteholders

26-Nov-2025 / 08:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

 

Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Keyword(s): Execution of Lock-up Agreement, Bondholder Meetings

 

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Execution of Lock-up Agreement with Group of Noteholders

 

Luxembourg, 26 November 2025 – Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (“Corestate”) today entered into a lock-up agreement with a significant group of holders of the EUR 64,816,710.00 8.00% notes (ISIN DE000A19YDA9) and the EUR 40,683,288.31 8.00% notes (ISIN DE000A19SPK4), each maturing on 31 December 2026 (together, the “Notes”). On this basis, the maturity of the Notes is to be extended in each case by two years, to 31 December 2028. In addition to certain further amendments to the terms and conditions of the Notes, it is also intended to increase the interest rates for both Notes to 12% from 2027 and to 15% from 2028 onwards.

The amendment of the terms and conditions of the Notes is intended to further secure the repayment of the Notes and is, in particular, subject to the approval of noteholder meetings for the Notes, which are yet to be convened.

 

Notifying person:

Jorg Keller, Rosenberg Strategic Communications GmbH & Co. KG, Dienstleister Investor Relations T: +49 15161527741 IR@corestate-capital.com.

 

 



End of Inside Information

26-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
9-11 Grand Rue
1661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-299
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2235914

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2235914  26-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

