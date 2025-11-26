EQS-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Execution of Lock-up Agreement with Group of Noteholders

EQS-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Execution of Lock-up Agreement with Group of Noteholders



26-Nov-2025 / 08:03 CET/CEST

Luxembourg, 26 November 2025 – Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (“Corestate”) today entered into a lock-up agreement with a significant group of holders of the EUR 64,816,710.00 8.00% notes (ISIN DE000A19YDA9) and the EUR 40,683,288.31 8.00% notes (ISIN DE000A19SPK4), each maturing on 31 December 2026 (together, the “Notes”). On this basis, the maturity of the Notes is to be extended in each case by two years, to 31 December 2028. In addition to certain further amendments to the terms and conditions of the Notes, it is also intended to increase the interest rates for both Notes to 12% from 2027 and to 15% from 2028 onwards.

The amendment of the terms and conditions of the Notes is intended to further secure the repayment of the Notes and is, in particular, subject to the approval of noteholder meetings for the Notes, which are yet to be convened.

Notifying person:

Jorg Keller, Rosenberg Strategic Communications GmbH & Co. KG, Dienstleister Investor Relations T: +49 15161527741 IR@corestate-capital.com.